Chad Childers
Exclusives
Ivan Moody: FFDP's Last Two Albums Were Too 'Norm,' 'F8' Isn't
LATEST POSTS
Tenacious D Announce US Tour, Target Non-Voters for 2020 Election
The D will hit many of America's swing states.
Graham Hartmann
Ulcerate Announce New Album 'Stare Into Death and Be Still'
Hear the brutal title track here.
Graham Hartmann
Smashing Pumpkins Announce Spring 'Rock Invasion 2' Tour
Wanna go for a ride?
Chad Childers
Lacuna Coil Cancel Concerts Due to Coronavirus Concerns
The group were due to play in Asia and Australia.
Philip Trapp
Ex-Dillinger Escape Plan Singer Greg Puciato Reveals Solo Single
Get your first look and listen to the new song 'Fire for Water.'
Chad Childers
150K AC/DC Fans Flood Highway for Bon Scott Tribute
Nobody's gonna slow them down.
Philip Trapp
Rex Brown In for Pantera Tribute Tour, Tags Anselmo + Zakk Wylde
The former Pantera member voices his support.
Philip Trapp
Robb Flynn: I Cried Watching Son Hit First Home Run in Baseball
Time on the road makes moments at home all the more special.
Full Metal Jackie
Kerry King Hints at His Post-Slayer Future
While speaking about his Dean guitar deal, the former Slayer guitarist alludes to having a musical future.
Chad Childers
WATCH: Yngwie Malmsteen Stops Shredding to Berate 'Lighting Guy'
Even the legendary guitarist has his limits.
Philip Trapp
