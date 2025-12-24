Coalesce have publicly addressed allegations of inappropriate conduct made against guitarist Jes Steineger by a former student of his at a college institution.

Word of the alleged misconduct began reaching a wider audience after the accuser posted in an r/Metalcore Reddit thread, where she shared her account of what she claims occurred between them.

In a since-deleted post uncovered by Lambgoat, and reportedly removed by Reddit moderators, the accuser described an inappropriate relationship that was conducted primarily through email and allegedly included some physical interaction.

According to the post, Steineger served as the student’s professor and academic advisor for more than three years. The accuser also stated that she shared messages documenting their interactions with the university’s legal team and later with the band.

What Coalesce Said in Their Statement Addressing the Allegations

Coalesce have now issued a statement after the allegations against Steineger surfaced on Reddit. Shared via their Instagram, the post reads as follows:

We’re aware of a Reddit post and related comments making accusations toward our guitarist Jes and, by extension, the band. Earlier this year, Jes informed us that he had engaged in a mutual but inappropriate email exchange with a 24-year-old student at his university. Given the obvious concerns around power dynamics, we asked to review all correspondences and evidence. We went through everything thoroughly. The physical contact that has been referenced publicly consisted of consensual interactions, which included student-initiated “pinky swears” and two non-sexual hugs, after which he did not pursue or encourage any further physical contact. Nothing resembling sexual misconduct, predation, or assault occurred. No sexually explicit images or materials were exchanged or solicited. Jes has consistently acknowledged fault for initiating private email contact and for not immediately alerting the university, which contributed to his personal resignation from the academy. This matter arose in an academic context, and while Jes is a member of coalesce, no band-related status, access, or influence played any role in what occurred. There was also no quid pro quo conduct in his role as her professor. The documentation shows that the interaction was mutual, that the student’s attraction pre-dated these events, and it ended when Jes withdrew consent to pursue anything inappropriate. Jes fucked up. He has repeatedly owned his part. But the narrative now being circulated goes far beyond the facts. After reviewing the evidence ourselves, we stand behind Jes and reject these mischaracterizations.

How the Accuser Responded to Coalesce's Statement on Steineger

Though some of her previous posts were removed, the accuser continued to post in the Reddit thread, questioning the accuracy of the band’s statement. She also revealed that she received a significant amount of backlash following her post and expressed regret over speaking out in a public forum.

"It took everything in me to speak up. It was never my responsibility to manage my long standing professor's feelings and actions towards me," she added. "I don’t know what I expected even. I just wanted to share my story with a band member. I’m sorry."