See Skid Row Play First Concert With New Singer Erik Gronwall

Just after unveiling their new single "The Gang's All Here," Skid Row played their first concert with new singer Erik Gronwall over the weekend. The rockers are currently slated as the opener for the Scorpions' Sin City Nights Las Vegas residency.

The show took place Saturday, March 26 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Sin City, and served as the opening night for the residency, which will run through the middle of April. Queensryche were originally set to support Scorpions, but Skid Row were announced as their replacement this past November.

Skid Row's setlist [via Setlist.fm] from the show featured nine songs, including hits such as "18 and Life," "Slave to the Grind," "Youth Gone Wild," "I Remember You," as well as their new single "The Gang's All Here."

Check out a couple of fan-filmed videos from the performance below, and see the rest of the dates for the Sin City Nights residency on the Scorpions' website. The group has also revealed their 2022 U.K. tour dates, which are listed underneath the videos.

The band just announced Gronwall as their replacement for former singer ZP Theart last week, and the song was released a couple of days later. Gronwall has been a fan of Skid Row for some time now, and actually auditioned for the competition show Swedish Idol back in 2009 by singing "18 and Life."

Skid Row's upcoming sixth studio album, also titled The Gang's All Here, will be available Oct. 14 via earMusic, and can be pre-ordered here. It's their first record since 2006's Revolutions Per Minute, which featured the late Johnny Solinger on vocals.

Skid Row, "The Gang's All Here" (Live 2022)

Skid Row, "Youth Gone Wild" (Live 2022)

Skid Row, "18 and Life" (Live 2022)

Skid Row 2022 U.K. Tour Dates

Oct. 19 - Wolverhampton @ KK’s Steel Mill

Oct. 20 - Brighton @ Chalk

Oct. 21 - Cardiff @ Y Plass

Oct. 23 - Bristol @ O2 Academy

Oct. 24 - London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Oct. 25 - Nottingham @ Rock City

Oct. 27 - Manchester @ O2 Ritz

Oct. 28 - Sheffield @ O2 Academy

Oct. 29 - Liverpool @ Grand Central Hall

Oct. 31 - Glasgow @ O2 Academy

Nov. 1 - Newcastle @ Northumbria University

Nov. 3 - Cambridge @ Junction

Nov. 4 - Great Yarmouth @ HRH Festival

Nov. 18 - Norwich @ Epic Studios