The final few days before Slash's new album are ticking away, but before the full disc is made available for your consumption, the guitarist and his band have unleashed yet another new song from the Living the Dream album. You can listen to the new track "My Antidote" above.

The opening and the verses rely on chugging guitar work, while there's a darker, moodier tone to the open before the hard-charging guitar work kicks in. Slash also gets his chance to shine with a wailing guitar solo about midway into the track.

The band has released a static image mirroring the artwork to accompany the song player. It features a skull with star eyes sporting one of Slash's trademark top hats with a smiley face hat band.

Their album comes out this Friday (Sept. 21), and Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have been been busy promoting it: they played an invite-only show at the Whisky, then performed on the Jimmy Kimmel Live outdoor stage, returned to the Whisky for a standard club show and finished out their week with an appearance at the Kaaboo festival due south of Los Angeles in Del Mar, Calif.

The band's new album, Living the Dream, will be released by Slash's own Snakepit Records. It's available for pre-order here.

