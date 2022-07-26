Slash Rocks Guns N’ Roses Riffs for New Capital One Commercial

If you have a TV, you've likely caught one of the Capital One ads championing the ease of using their banking card and comparing it to various easy decisions throughout history. The latest celeb to star in one of the spots is Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, now appearing in a Capital One ad that has rolled out over the last week.

The standard line from the ad campaign is, "With no fees or minimums and no overdraft fees, banking with Capital One is the easiest decision in the history of decisions, even easier than this," often leading to a specific situation such as picking Charles Barkley for a kids playground pickup basketball game.

In this case, we're shown a loft filled with musicians as auditions are currently underway for a band. Slash, black leather attired with his top hat, then steps up and plays the spiraling riff from Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" before he's stopped.

One dismayed musician has a look of defeat as he runs his hands through his hair, while Slash is told by the band leader, "You're in," to which he replies in a very dude-like, "Aw, cool."

As the announcer comes back in to hype the banking card, Slash is spotted in the background with his new band playing a portion of "Welcome to the Jungle" as well. To learn more about the Capital One banking card, check here.

Fear not Guns N' Roses and Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators fans, Slash is not leaving those bands. Get your Guns N' Roses tickets here as they'll be back out on tour in September.

And if you're looking for other rockers currently making the commercial rounds, Vince Neil, Sebastian Bach and Stephen Pearcy have all been appearing in Dollar Home Loan ads of late.

Slash Stars in Capital One Commercial