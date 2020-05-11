Guns N' Roses fans, get your wallets ready! An authentic wedding cake topper dating from the nuptials of Slash and ex-wife Perla Ferrar Hudson is currently up for auction on eBay. Making it an outstandingly unique decoration, however, is the fact that the cake topper features a lock of the guitarist's hair.

The marriage memento is currently listed at a "Buy It Now" price of $3,000 on the auction website — see images toward the bottom of this post. Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, married Perla in Hawaii in October 2001. In 2018, the couple finalized the terms of their divorce, as TMZ reported at the time.

The 5-inch plastic ornament is "custom fitted with top hat, veil and hair to represent Slash and Perla," an included letter of authenticity reads. "We are herein stating in writing that when Perla Hudson consigned this property to Julien's Auctions, she indeed told us that the hair on the cake topper belonged to Slash."

That's right, it appears the cake topper was originally auctioned off by Julien's Auctions, the Hollywood auction house known for dealing in rock-related trinkets from Kurt Cobain, Ronnie James Dio and even Slash's Guns N' Roses bandmate Axl Rose. But it's again up for sale by way of eBay user Hayden Galleries.

The tresses on the bride's side of the ornament are also Perla's real hair. Altogether, it certainly makes for a better keepsake than the snake that Slash recently helped Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell remove from his home. But it may not tide one over until new Guns N' Roses material hopefully surfaces.

Want to own the wedding decoration that includes real Slash hair? Check it out here.

Slash + Perla Cake Topper

Hayden Galleries, eBay

