Slash / Mammoth WVH Guitarist Frank Sidoris and Wife Involved in ‘Serious Car Accident’

Frank Sidoris, a guitarist in both Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators and Mammoth WVH, has revealed via social media that he and his wife were involved in "a serious car accident" over the weekend, with his wife sustaining multiple injuries.

According to Sidoris, the incident took place on Saturday while the couple were traveling on I-15 South, a heavily traveled route between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, just before Baker, California.

The musician, who did not reveal if he had suffered any injuries, stated that his wife Allie had a fracture of her L1 vertebrae and small fracture in her right right finger as a result of the incident. The Instagram post also came with a photo of a wrapped hand holding an unwrapped hand.

The guitarist explained, "A small pickup truck was towing a van of illegal weight on a single axle trailer without brake lights or turn signals in the middle lane of the 15 South just before Baker, CA. The driver hit his brakes on a downhill causing the weight of the van and trailer to push the pickup directly in front of us, making him completely perpendicular to the left lane we were in giving us nowhere to go except the desert median. We clipped the front of his pickup truck which sent us airborne over a drainage ditch, crashing head-on in to the other side."

"It was a truly traumatic experience, but at least we are alive and Allie’s injuries are mendable through surgery and months of physical therapy," added the guitarist. "Her surgeon is one of the best there is and considering my wife’s strength and how she’s been an absolute superhero through everything she’s gone through, I know she’ll be able to bounce back with time. I’m hopeful the road ahead won’t be a long one."

The post received words of encouragement and support from Myles Kennedy, John 5, Tyler Bryant, Wolfgang Van Halen, Doug Aldrich, Jason Hook, Chris Jericho, Dirty Honey, Mike Inez, Metal Blade chief Brian Slagel and photographer Katarina Benzova among others.

Sidoris stated, "Thank you to each and every one of you for reaching out and for all of the amazing support you’ve given us over the years during the hardest times of our lives, it means the world."

Sidoris first gained notoriety playing with The Cab before making the jump to become one of the "Conspirators" in Slash's band. With Slash on tour with Guns N' Roses, Sidoris has been playing as part of the Mammoth WVH touring lineup over this past year.

We at Loudwire send along our best wishes for a speedy recovery.