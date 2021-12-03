Slash ft. Myles Kennedy + The Conspirators Debut Heartache-Ridden New Song ‘Fill My World’
"Fill My World" is the latest song from Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and the second single to arrive so far off the group's forthcoming record, 4, which will be released early next year.
The new track, which can be heard at the bottom of the page, is a nice counter to the thumping heaviness and uneasy tension present on "River Is Rising," and opens with a riff that sounds a bit like the intro lead on Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine," but with a dusty, midwestern filter laid over it. The melody descends into a slightly stripped back approach as Slash builds up the verse, layering in guitar textures that give way to that opening lead and a passionate chorus.
Lyrically, "Fill My World" is a song that longs for the returning presence of a loved one.
4, the aptly titled fourth album from Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, will be released on Feb. 11 through Gibson Records and pre-orders can be placed here.
Catch Slash and Kennedy on tour on their North American tour next year, which runs from Feb. 8 through March 26 with Dead Sara set to open nine of the 28 shows. For tickets a list of those tour dates, head here.
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, "Fill My World" Lyrics
And when the silence comes
It breaks my heart
When I'm lonely
I always fall apart
And when I'm left behind
I climb the walls
Never knowing
If you really cared at all
Did you get to where you're going
To the place you're meant to be
Still I'm holding out that you'll return to me
Somewhere
Somewhere beyond
Turn the key
Please come back to me
What I'd give to know you'll fill my world again
The wind is screaming out
I pace the floor
And I wonder will I see your face once more
You were always here to save me
Like sentinel in the dark
As the thunder keeps on rolling
Through my heart
But still Someway
I keep holding On
Turn the key
Please come back to me
For how long will you be gone
I'm barely breathing
Because all I know
Is that I miss you so
What I'd give to know you'll fill my world again