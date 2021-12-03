Slash ft. Myles Kennedy + The Conspirators Debut Heartache-Ridden New Song ‘Fill My World’

"Fill My World" is the latest song from Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and the second single to arrive so far off the group's forthcoming record, 4, which will be released early next year.

The new track, which can be heard at the bottom of the page, is a nice counter to the thumping heaviness and uneasy tension present on "River Is Rising," and opens with a riff that sounds a bit like the intro lead on Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine," but with a dusty, midwestern filter laid over it. The melody descends into a slightly stripped back approach as Slash builds up the verse, layering in guitar textures that give way to that opening lead and a passionate chorus.

Lyrically, "Fill My World" is a song that longs for the returning presence of a loved one.

4, the aptly titled fourth album from Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, will be released on Feb. 11 through Gibson Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

Catch Slash and Kennedy on tour on their North American tour next year, which runs from Feb. 8 through March 26 with Dead Sara set to open nine of the 28 shows. For tickets a list of those tour dates, head here.

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, "Fill My World" Lyrics

And when the silence comes

It breaks my heart

When I'm lonely

I always fall apart And when I'm left behind

I climb the walls

Never knowing

If you really cared at all Did you get to where you're going

To the place you're meant to be

Still I'm holding out that you'll return to me Somewhere

Somewhere beyond Turn the key

Please come back to me

What I'd give to know you'll fill my world again The wind is screaming out

I pace the floor

And I wonder will I see your face once more You were always here to save me

Like sentinel in the dark As the thunder keeps on rolling

Through my heart But still Someway

I keep holding On Turn the key

Please come back to me

For how long will you be gone

I'm barely breathing Because all I know

Is that I miss you so

What I'd give to know you'll fill my world again

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, "Fill My World"