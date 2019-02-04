Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy + the Conspirators Book Summer 2019 North American Tour
Slash will continue "living the dream" this summer, as he and his bandmates, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, will return stateside for another leg of their "Living the Dream" tour.
The latest round of dates kick off July 15 in San Francisco with the band playing the legendary Warfield Theater. A trip up the coast and into Canada follows before the group makes their way across the country, eventually hitting the East Coast and heading back through the midwestern and southern U.S. The tour comes to its conclusion Aug. 13 in Orlando, Fla.
This latest leg is part of a busy year of touring for the band. They kick off a European tour Feb. 7 in Offenbach, Germany. With some time off in between this spring, they then head to South America in May and travel back to Europe for the major festival season in June before the North American tour starts in July. For ticketing info on all dates, be sure to check out Slash's website.
Slash issued his fourth solo album (and third with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) last September. Living the Dream has already yielded the singles "Driving Rain," "Mind Your Manners" and "My Antidote." The album also made Loudwire's list of the 30 Best Hard Rock Albums of 2018. See where it placed below the tour dates.
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy + the Conspirators 2019 North American Tour
July 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield Theater
July 17 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
July 18 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
July 20 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Centre
July 21 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
July 23 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
July 25 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall
July 26 - Windsor, Ontario @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
July 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
July 31 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
Aug. 01 - Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
Aug. 03 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Aug. 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 07 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
Aug. 09 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's - Stir Cove
Aug. 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle Atlanta
Aug. 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
