Slash will continue "living the dream" this summer, as he and his bandmates, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, will return stateside for another leg of their "Living the Dream" tour.

The latest round of dates kick off July 15 in San Francisco with the band playing the legendary Warfield Theater. A trip up the coast and into Canada follows before the group makes their way across the country, eventually hitting the East Coast and heading back through the midwestern and southern U.S. The tour comes to its conclusion Aug. 13 in Orlando, Fla.

This latest leg is part of a busy year of touring for the band. They kick off a European tour Feb. 7 in Offenbach, Germany. With some time off in between this spring, they then head to South America in May and travel back to Europe for the major festival season in June before the North American tour starts in July. For ticketing info on all dates, be sure to check out Slash's website.

Slash issued his fourth solo album (and third with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) last September. Living the Dream has already yielded the singles "Driving Rain," "Mind Your Manners" and "My Antidote." The album also made Loudwire's list of the 30 Best Hard Rock Albums of 2018. See where it placed below the tour dates.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy + the Conspirators 2019 North American Tour

July 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield Theater

July 17 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

July 18 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 20 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Centre

July 21 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

July 23 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

July 25 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

July 26 - Windsor, Ontario @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

July 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

July 31 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

Aug. 01 - Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

Aug. 03 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Aug. 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 07 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

Aug. 09 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's - Stir Cove

Aug. 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle Atlanta

Aug. 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando