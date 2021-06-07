Guns N' Roses' Slash, Def Leppard's Phil Collen and Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo together perform a blistering live-in-studio version of Jimi Hendrix's classic "Fire" in a video that premiered on Sunday (June 6).

The all-star collaboration between the two guitarists and the bassist, also featuring Delta Deep drummer and frequent Collen partner Forrest Robinson, streamed as part of the Los Angeles Zoo's Virtual Beastly Ball 2021. The annual fundraiser again went online this year to solicit donations for the zoo's nonprofit advocacy arm, the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA).

Watch the electrifying Jimi Hendrix Experience cover in the replay down toward the bottom of this post — it begins just before 42:00 into the hour-plus stream.

DeLeo called the recording part of an overall "memorable day" on Instagram. "I spent the day with Slash, Phil Collen and Forrest Robinson recording and filming our version of 'Fire,'" he said of the session at LA's Gold-Diggers, where a prolific piece of recording equipment now resides.

"This was also a very emotional day for me with my friends," the bass player continued. "This is now where my beloved 1974 Neve 8014 console resides. Lots of great music and memories have passed through this board and I know it has gone to a great home. All around it has been such an amazing day with great friends!"

This year, the Joel McHale-hosted Beastly Ball honored actors Jackie Chan and Leila George, and it included additional performances from Weezer and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin.

It wasn't the Beastly Ball's first virtual go-round. "Last year, more than 21,000 people from around the globe joined the celebration, making it our biggest and wildest party to date," GLAZA President Tom Jacobson explained ahead of the event. "And with Joel McHale returning to host the event, it is guaranteed to be a laughter-filled evening of philanthropy, fun, favorite animals and fabulous celebrity friends."

LA Zoo's Virtual Beastly Ball - June 6, 2021