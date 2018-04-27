In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 27, 2018:

- There's nothing like a surprise drop-in from the guy's whose music you're playing. Just ask the kids at a recent School of Rock jam, who found Slash turning up around the corner and joining in on guitar as they played "Sweet Child o' Mine." Watch the priceless video above, which also features a bit of them jamming with Slash on Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City" too.

- Sevendust have revealed yet another song from their upcoming War All the Time album. Take a listen to "Medicated" which is now streaming at Spotify. The new album drops May 11.

- Anthrax and Testament continue to add more off-date shows during their run with Slayer. Las Vegas, Cranbrook, British Columbia, Fargo, N.D., Fort Wayne, Ind., Knoxville, Tenn., Savannah, Ga., New Orleans, La., Providence, R.I., Dallas, Texas and Missoula, Mont. are among the cities getting special "off-date" shows. Check here for more details.

- Need something darker for your Friday? At the Gates have just unveiled the ferocious new track "Daggers of Black Haze" off their To Drink From the Night Itself album (due May 18). Take a listen here.

- Let's cut right to the core and get into the latest new song from Zeal & Ardor. Take a listen to the track "Waste" right here and look for the punishing track on the upcoming Stranger Fruit album, due June 8.

- Let's rattle your chain a bit with a new song and video from Chelsea Grin. Watch the clip for "Dead Rose" right here. The group has undergone a lineup change, with guitarist Alex Koehler exiting the band following on the heels of Jacob Harmond's exit late last year. The band will be playing the Vans Warped Tour this summer, with Tom Barber, David Finn, Stephen Rutishauser and Pablo Viveros completing the lineup. Their new album, Eternal Nightmare, is expected this summer.

- Candlebox will play a special benefit show for Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Foundation May 19 at BLK Live in Scottsdale, Ariz. Funds raised will benefit the Rock Teen Center, built by Cooper's foundation. “This is a cause that is very close to my heart,” said singer Kevin Martin. “With music and arts programs being cut from our schools it’s now more important than ever to have organizations like Alice’s to make sure that our kids get the opportunity to experience these things. Who knows where I would have wound up if it weren’t for music? I think most musicians out there would agree.” Click here for ticketing details.

- Red Hot Chili Peppers can now add "Jeopardy answer" to their list accomplishments. Watch the footage here.