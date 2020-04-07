Band merch is a popular choice of attire amongst rock and metal fans, but what about pets? What kind of collar is your dog wearing? Caninus Collars is a pet apparel and accessory company, and they now offer Slayer, Judas Priest, Motorhead and more band-themed collars that you can buy for your dog.

The business offers custom collars, leashes, bandanas, poop bag dispensers, key fobs and more, but their official metal-themed line is the most enticing. In addition to the aforementioned artists above, they also have designs for Motley Crue, Misfits, Sick of It All, Madball, Terror and Indecision. See some images below.

On top of decking your pup out in some metal gear, if there's any time to support small businesses — it's definitely now. Caninus Collars posted a brief statement on their website regarding concerns over the coronavirus.

"Our collars are manufactured on the same property on which we live by a very small staff (2 people)," they explained. "We regularly sanitize our sewing machine so please know that your collars have touched very few hands on their way to you. Please stay safe and healthy!"

Caninus Collars

Caninus Collars

Caninus Collars