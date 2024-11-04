Slipknot have extended their 25th anniversary tour plans with a newly-announced set of European dates for 2025.

The masked group spent much of 2024 touring in support of the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled album. Throughout the run, they sported their classic red jumpsuits, and longtime members wore revamped versions of their '90s masks.

Additionally, their whole setlist was comprised of songs written before 1999. It was a bit of a shorter setlist than ones they've played in recent years, but a couple of the tracks hadn't been played since the year 2000, so it was a special treat for fans of the band's early material.

The 'Knot have now added a European leg to their 2025 plans, which will take place throughout the month of June and includes a lot of festival appearances. The social media post with the dates shows a photo of the band's 25th anniversary tour jumpsuits and masks, so it's safe to assume that the 2025 shows will also be in celebration of the anniversary.

See the itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 and can be purchased through Slipknot's website.

Slipknot still have a couple of performances left in 2024 in South America and Europe, then will head down to Australia in late February for a small Knotfest Australia trek.

Slipknot 2025 European Tour Dates

June 4 - Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock

June 6 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock IM Park

June 7 - Nurburg, Germany @ Rock AM Ring

June 8 - Nancy, France @ Heavy Weekend

June 10 - Hannover, Germany @ Expo Plaza

June 13 - Nickelsdore, Austria @ Novarock

June 14 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield

June 17 - Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Summer Festival

June 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 23 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuhne

June 25 - Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

June 26 - Barcelona, Spain @ Rock Fest Barcelona

June 28 - Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrectionfest