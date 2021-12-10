Slipknot Reveal Initial Lineup for Inaugural 2022 Knotfest Germany

Knotfest continues its worldwide takeover, now expanding to include a festival event in Germany. Organizers have revealed that Slipknot will headline the Knotfest Germany festival July 30 at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany.

While more acts will be announced at a later time, Slipknot will be joined on the bill by In Flames and Ghostemane. In total, there are expected to be 10 bands as part of the lineup for the initial Knotfest Germany show.

The festival will feature an open-air stage in addition to the main stage in the arena. Plus, as with other Knotfest events, Slipknot will also add to the experience with arts and cultural installations and their own interactive element.

Look for the inaugural Knotfest Germany pre-sale taking place this coming Monday (Dec. 13) at 2PM CET for Knotfest Premium Members. The general public on-sale will follow on Tuesday (Dec. 14) at 12PM CET. Get additional ticketing information via the KnotfestGermany.com website.

Knotfest Germany