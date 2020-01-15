Watch Slipknot Perform ‘Nero Forte’ + ‘Birth of the Cruel’ for the First Time

Slipknot's European tour with Behemoth began in Dublin, Ireland yesterday (Jan. 14) and the masked group debuted two songs off their latest album, We Are Not Your Kind — "Nero Forte" and "Birth of the Cruel."

"Well, my friends, I warn you now— forget what you've heard before. Tonight, you are in for some serious fucking treats," said Corey Taylor before the band launched into "Nero Forte." Upon the album's release, fans flooded forums, singing praise of the song which had not been released a single prior to the album's August release. The band did release a music video for the track in December of last year, right after they finished their 2019 touring.

"Nero Forte" came fourth in the set and a few song later, fans got another surprise as Slipknot debuted "Birth of the Cruel." In total, they played four songs from We Are Not Your Kind as the lead singles "Unsainted" and "Solway Firth" remained in the set.

Watch fan-shot video footage of both "serious fucking treats" below and see the complete set list from the tour kickoff as well.

See Slipknot's upcoming European tour dates here and head to this location to snag tickets.

Slipknot Set List — Jan. 14, 2020

01. "Unsainted"

02. "Disasterpiece"

03. "Eeyore"

04. "Nero Forte" (Live Debut)

05. "Before I Forget"

06. "New Abortion"

07. "Psychosocial"

08. "Solway Firth"

09. "Vermilion"

10. "Birth of the Cruel" (Live Debut)

11. "Wait and Bleed"

12. "Eyeless"

13. "All Out Life"

14. "Duality"

Encore:

15. "(sic)"

16. "People = Shit"

17. "Surfacing"

Slipknot, "Nero Forte" Live Debut

Slipknot, "Birth of the Cruel" Live Debut