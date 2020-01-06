Raising Hell (Backstage Tales From the Lives of Metal Legends) is the latest book by acclaimed rock author Jon Wiederhorn. Within its 400-plus pages are outrageous tales of debauchery — beyond chapters dedicated to sex and drugs, dozens of artists confessed wild puke stories, recalled grotesque and painful injuries sustained on tour, admitted to breaking the law (breaking the law) and, previewed in its entirety at Loudwire, there's an entire chapter dedicated to stealing stuff.

Members of Slipknot, Pantera, Judas Priest, Anthrax, Ministry, Cradle of Filth, Slayer, Megadeth, Stryper and a lot more are all guilty of a little thievery in their day. Some of it was innocent (looking at you, Scott Ian) and some of it was downright reckless (that'd be you, Al Jourgensen).

Can you guess which band drunkenly stole bags of raw shrimp... and then ate it?

Find out and read all the crazy stories below.

Raising Hell, which features a forward from Exodus and Slayer guitarist Gary Holt, will be out Jan. 7 through Diversion Books. Get your copy here.

Jon Wiederhorn is the co-author of Louder Than Hell: The Definitive Oral History of Metal, as well as the co-author of Scott Ian’s autobiography, I’m the Man: The Story of That Guy From Anthrax, and Al Jourgensen’s autobiography, Ministry: The Lost Gospels According to Al Jourgensen and the Agnostic Front book My Riot! Grit, Guts and Glory.