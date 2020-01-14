Slipknot Reveal Shawn Crahan-Directed ‘Pollution’ Short Film

Now that you've been sufficiently teased, Slipknot can now reveal what all the fuss was about. The group just released a 20-minute short film directed by percussionist M. Shawn Crahan entitled Pollution.

The director states of his creation, "I set out to make a short film that makes you question your own existence, here in this reality. When you lay down in your bed, next to the one you love, do you ever ask yourself - is it possible that this person could slit my throat while I’m sleeping? Enjoy. Pollution is everywhere."

As previously teased, the film is broken down into specific sections, with several of the trippy visuals exploring reproduction. After multiple setups, the movie eventually transitions into Slipknot's "Nero Forte" video that Crahan also directed. Have a look at the Pollution film below.

The film release coincides with the beginning of the band's European tour, which starts today in Dublin, Ireland. The current leg runs through late February, before the band picks up again with a number of festival and Knotfest-related experiences for the rest of the year. Among them is the inaugural Knotfest at Sea, which sets sail on Aug. 10 from Barcelona, Spain. See all their dates here.

Slipknot, "Pollution"