Slipknot were inching closer to the June 9 kickoff to their co-headlining summer tour with Marilyn Manson, but now the start of the trek will be delayed. Frontman Corey Taylor issued a message on Facebook, explaining he had to undergo "unplanned spinal surgery."

He states, "Regretfully, I'm sending this to our fans to inform you that we will be postponing the first couple of weeks of our upcoming U.S tour. Unfortunately, I had to undergo an unplanned spinal surgery. I am recovering nicely, and all went well! I need a little recovery time before hitting the stage. We will start the summer tour in Nashville on 6/28 and continue as previously scheduled. An update on the rescheduled dates will be available in the next few days. I hope you all understand and thanks for always having my back! Thank you, Corey."

The rigorous physical demands of the band's live performances have come at a toll over the years, but it is not certain if Taylor's issues stemmed from being onstage. Turntablist Sid Wilson is known for his epic stage dives, though he has broken his foot multiple times while indulging himself in the impressive feats, the latest occurring in October of last year. In 2008, he managed to complete a tour with casts on both feet after breaking them on the opening night of the Mayhem Festival.

The postponement will affect the first 12 dates of the tour, as listed below:

Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, Of Mice and Men 2016 North American Tour Dates

Postponed Shows:

6/09 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

6/11 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

6/13 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

6/14 – Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum

6/15 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

6/17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

6/18 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/19 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

6/21 – Morrison, Colo @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/24 – Austin, Texas @ Austin 360 Amphitheater

6/25 – Dallas, Texas @ Gexa Energy Pavilion

6/26 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Shows That Are Still Scheduled on the Original Dates:

6/28 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

6/29 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/01 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

7/02 – Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

7/06 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

7/08 – Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

7/09 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/10 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center

7/12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

7/13 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center

7/15 – Oshkosh, Wis. @ Rock USA*

7/16 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest*

7/17 – Bridgeview, Ill. @ Chicago Open Air*

7/19 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

7/20 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

7/21 – Québec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

7/23 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Syracuse

7/24 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/26 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/27 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

7/29 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/30 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ First Niagara Pavilion

8/02 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/04 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/05 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

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