Slipknot Re-Releasing ‘All Hope Is Gone’

Slipknot's M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed that the band are planning to re-release their 2008 album All Hope Is Gone. Speaking with the Des Moines Register, he said he generally has frowned on anniversary reissues, but working on this project has changed his perspective.

“I’m in a band and I can’t stand that. But now, I’m like, ‘Wow.’ For instance, I’m working for All Hope Is Gone …and what I’m doing is I’m using the stuff I would’ve never approved. Now I can look at it and go, ‘Wow. The fans need to see this.’”

Additionally, Slipknot's debut album turns 20 in 2019, and when asked if they might do a re-issue of that, he responded, "Oh, for sure," but didn't elaborate further.

In other Slipknot news, frontman Corey Taylor recently compared the band’s new songs to those from their 2001 classic, Iowa. “It’s only in the demo stages right now, however we have very serious, tentative plans – and I say that because the best way to make God laugh is to announce your plans out loud – to go into the studio at the beginning of next year and get this fucker going,” he told Kerrang!. “We have 16 songs written right now, and they are fucking dangerous. I loved .5 [The Gray Chapter], but this album, to me, makes .5 look like nobody’s business.”

