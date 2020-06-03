Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan Hosting Mask Designing Contest

If you've ever wanted to design a mask that would get the attention of a member of Slipknot, now is your chance. Shawn 'Clown' Crahan is hosting a mask designing contest, and several lucky winners will have the chance for a special prize.

"Take off your face. Create your own unique mask and send it to me," a tweet from Crahan on Knotfest's social media reads. "It can be executed from scratch, or by turning an already existing mask into your own piece of art."

The Slipknot percussionist will choose some of his favorites, and some of the lucky creators will be chosen to partake in a live chat with him while wearing the mask for everyone to see.

"Get creative. Stay sic," he concluded.

As per a follow-up tweet, the contest will be ongoing, so participants are not pressed for time. Submit your designs here.

This contest seems to align perfectly with Crahan's statement earlier today explaining why the band will never not wear masks. Masks have been a major part of Slipknot's career since the beginning, and each member changed evolved theirs with each album and tour cycle. Crahan himself has had many variations of masks throughout his time in the band — it's just their identity at this point.