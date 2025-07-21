Slipknot Bassist V-Man Reveals New Mask + Fans React

Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella is the latest member of the band to undergo a mask overhaul. The musician chose to unveil his latest look during the band's performance Saturday (July 19) at the InkCarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio.

The group battled the elements during a rainy 14-song set over the weekend, but it didn't dampen the spirits of Venturella who appeared ecstatic not only over his new mask but also having completed their latest round of touring.

In one non-embeddable Instagram post that you need to click to view, Venturella shows a number of photos backstage, including some that included the new mask. He chose to make the post an appreciation message, noting in the comments, "It’s been the best part of my life. I love this band, I love this crew. I’ve missed a lot of people. What it takes to make this band play a show is a lot. I’ve met a wonderful friend who’s made me love music again. Thank you to all the fans who come and support us all over the world. Without you it wouldn’t be possible.."

It appears as though V-Man's "wonderful friend" is Slipknot's latest addition, drummer Eloy Casagrande, who replied in the comments, "I'm grateful to have you, my friend. It’s just the beginning."

Meanwhile, in a separate Instagram post that can be viewed below, V-Man offers a closer look at the detail for the mask. In it, he thanks visual artist and sculptor Hedi Xandt, noting, "thank you for your incredible talent and patience. Everything you do is gold."

What Are Fans Saying About V-Man's New Mask?

In the comments section of V-Man's Instagram post, fans have started weighing in on the new look.

"It reminds me of Robin Williams’ robot face in Bicentennial Man," noted one fan.

"One of the coolest designs for a mask! So awesome to see the transition from a 'basic' mask to a part of the Slipknot family and have a story and meaning to what it is now. Look forward to the incarnation of the band and what is to come," added another.

"V-Man, all your masks are amazing, but this one tops them all. Props to the artist who made it," added another.

In a separate post, one fan noted, "That new mask is (series of fire emojis)." "new mask is sicccccc," added another fan.

Slipknot's Touring Is Done, But Their Year Isn't Over

While Slipknot may have played the final date on their 2025 tour schedule on no further shows are scheduled, you may not have heard the last of the band for this year.

READ MORE: 'Stop Booking Tours Dude' - Slipknot's Jim Root Wants Band to Focus on New Album

In fact, a recently launched cryptic teaser site launched at https://742617000027.net/ is set to expire this afternoon. Much of the speculation surrounding the site has been that the group will reveal plans for their 25th anniversary deluxe edition set celebrating their 1999 self-titled album.

The site appeared around the beginning of the month with a website that shared the words, "Worse forwards than backwards" and a text box with an enter button next to it. Fans quickly deciphered that to enter the site, you needed the password: comeplaydying.

A pop-up page noting a supposed intrusion and the reveal that your actions are being tracked follows. But eventually the unlocked page featured blurred artwork of the band from their 1999 self-titled album era.

What does it all lead to? We'll find out this afternoon.