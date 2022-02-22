Smashing Pumpkins Add New Tour Dates With Bones UK to Spring Run

Smashing Pumpkins have just announced the 'Rock Invasion 2 Tour,' which adds 11 new stops to the band's pre-existing live itinerary this spring. Joining them on these select dates will be Bones UK.

Most of the upcoming run is designed to keep Billy Corgan and his crew on the road between high-profile appearances at Beale Street Music Festival, BeachLife Festival, Welcome to Rockville and Summer Camp Music Festival. A May 2 stop without Bones UK has been added, but they'll link up with the alt-rock icons starting May 13 with the final non-festival stop set for May 28.

See the full list of tour dates below and look for tickets to go on sale on Feb. 25 at 10AM local time. Keep an eye on the Smashing Pumpkins website for more ticketing information.

Meanwhile, the band is presumably continuing to ready the highly-anticipated 33-song sequel to the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina albums that Corgan said was in the works as of early last year. At that time, he had confirmed that songs and lyrics were all written and that the recording phase had begun.

Smashing Pumpkins 2022 U.S. + Mexico Tour Dates

Apr. 29 - May 01 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 02 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Arena # ^

May 05 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 06 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 07 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 13 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl * ^

May 14 - Redondo Beach, Calif. @ BeachLife Festival

May 15 - Tucson, Ariz. @ [Venue] TBA * ^

May 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ [Venue TBA] * ^

May 18 - Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater * ^

May 20 - New Orleans, La. @ Champions Square * ^

May 21 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Co. * ^

May 22 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 24 - Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion * ^

May 25 - Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre * ^

May 27 - Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION * ^

May 28 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live! * ^

May 29 - Chillicothe, Ill. @ Summer Camp Music Festival

* With special guest Bones UK

^ Newly announced date

# Special guest to be announced

