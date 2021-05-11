These Are the 14 Songs Pantera Have Never Played Live

Pantera formed roughly 40 years ago, so they have quite a few albums, which means they also have a lot of songs.

So, we decided to conduct an experiment to see which of their songs have never been played live — but focusing only on the era with Philip Anselmo on vocals. Therefore, we're only tracking their set lists from 1987 on.

To establish our findings, we plugged all of Pantera's songs with Anselmo singing on them into their tour statistics on Setlist.fm. Unsurprisingly, the majority of the songs from albums such as Cowboys From Hell, Vulgar Display of Power and Far Beyond Driven were played during a show at some point. Even Power Metal only had one contender left standing, but that's likely because they had less material to play in the beginning.

A unique result was a track from their 1997 live album Official Live: 101 Proof, but it wasn't a live track — it was a studio recording included at the end of the album, and it never appeared during any of their setlists.

"Cowboys From Hell," "Walk" and "Fucking Hostile" were the top most-frequently played songs throughout their career as a touring group. Sadly, because of the tragic deaths of Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, we'll never get to see them play together again. However, Anselmo still performs the songs live to honor the group's legacy.

To see the 14 songs Pantera have never played live (with Anselmo behind the mic), scroll through the gallery below.

These Are the Songs Pantera Have Never Played Live The Philip Anselmo-era songs Pantera have never played live.