Sons of Iron Maiden’s Janick Gers + Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Release Chill Song

We have another new collaboration between the sons of two prominent musicians — Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke — a chill song called "Red Skies," which was released by Dylan Gers and features instrumental and background vocal contributions from Noah Yorke.

While it's clear that Gers inherited musical talent from his father, his music is a far cry from Iron Maiden, and instead sounds atmospheric and, at times, almost hypnotic. "Red Skies" is a dreamy acoustic escape with some delicate piano melodies and earthly sound effects — behind Gers' airy vocals, you'll occasionally hear wind blowing and birds chirping. Yorke plays a 12-string guitar on the track, thus it's incredibly peaceful, and absolutely worth a listen.

"I can’t wait for all of you to hear this," Gers enthused of the song in a press release. "I'm truly more excited with this than anything I've done in my life."

Check out "Red Skies" below.

In an interview with Decibel earlier this year, Gers described being the son of a musician in a famous band as "a blessing and a curse."

"My entire childhood I was just known as the 'son of Iron Maiden,' so trying to carve out your own identity is hard and always will be when your father is in that status of a job. When I was in college I had people come up to me saying, 'Why are you studying? You don’t need to do that, your dad is in so and so,' but that’s not what life is about and it’s not what I want my life to be about either," he explained.

"I hope everyone doesn’t just pass me off as someone who’s trying to make an ‘Iron Maiden 2’ and realize that I have a style which gravitates away from the gain of guitars. As much as I do love a Strat going through a Marshall stack, that’s not what I’m about as of now."

To hear more from both musicians, you can check out Gers' YouTube channel here and Yorke's at this location.

Dylan Gers - 'Red Skies' featuring Noah Yorke