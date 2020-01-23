Sparta Announce First Album in 14 Years, Release ‘Believe’ Video

Sparta's full recording return is upon us. The Jim Ward-led band just announced that a new full-length album titled Trust the River is on schedule for an April 10 street date via Dine Alone Records.

Though Sparta haven't released a full album since 2006's stellar offering Threes, the band has turned up more frequently in recent years. In 2008, the group went on hiatus as Ward focused on his new project Sleepercar. By 2011, Ward has resumed playing some shows with Sparta and over the last decade, they've issued a few stand-alone songs.

But Trust the River finds Sparta finally ready to return with a full record. Kicking things off for the group is a new song called "Believe" that comes with a James Arrabito-directed music video capturing the group in the studio. Have a look below.

Speaking about the track, Ward states, "'Believe' is a song that’s been on my desk for 10 years, I’ve recorded numerous versions but couldn’t quite get it where I thought it was ready until now. Once we had the basic track I sent it to my friend Carlos Arevalo from Chicano Batman for some guitar touches and was over the moon with his contribution. I couldn’t think of a better song from Trust the River to kick this new chapter off.”

Pre-orders for Sparta's Trust the River are being taken here and you can catch the band playing a short tour this spring. Dates are listed below and ticketing info can be found here.

Sparta, "Believe"

Sparta 2020 Tour Dates

April 23 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bottom of the Hill

April 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour

April 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ Soda Bar

April 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge

April 30 - New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge

May 1 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Boot & Saddle

May 2 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Boot & Saddle

May 3 - Somerville, Mass @ Once Ballroom

Dine Alone Records