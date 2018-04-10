In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 10, 2018:

- Congrats are in order for Black Veil Brides and The Pretty Reckless as each band have added new "gold" singles to their achievements. Black Veil Brides' "In the End" and The Pretty Reckless' "Heaven Knows" have both been certified gold by the RIAA for sales eclipsing 500,000 units.

- Welcome back Sparta! The Jim Ward-led band have unleashed a frenzied new rock track called "Cat Scream" that can be heard here. The group has also revealed a wealth of late spring tour dates, starting May 10 in Phoenix. See where they're playing here. So far there's no confirmation of a new album, but for now the song "Cat Scream" is a good sign after a five year layoff.

- DevilDriver are entering a very productive period, with the band set to follow their Outlaws 'Til the End outlaw country covers disc with a potential double-disc album. Speaking to Metal Wani, Dez Fafara stated, "We're writing the record of our lives right now — that I can tell you. And making no bones about it, this will be the record of our career. This will be record that other artists judge us, as well as themselves, on once they hear this." The singer says it's his intent to narrow down the tracks and then hit the studio in June, while Outlaws Til the End helps keep the momentum with its July 6 release.

- Marilyn Manson has revealed a trio of new tour dates separate from his run with Rob Zombie this summer. The Charlotte, Myrtle Beach and Louisville will be getting Manson headlining shows on Aug. 1, 2 and 5. For ticketing details, click here.

- Here's a metal pairing we can endorse. According to Jamey Jasta, the singer just recorded a new track for his self-titled band with Prong's Tommy Victor and it may arrive fairly soon. See what Jasta said here.

- It's on! Doro Pesch has revealed the details for her 20th studio release. Forever Warriors, Forever United will arrive Aug. 17 via Nuclear Blast. "There are some big anthems on the album, countless heavy songs, as well as heart-warming melodies! The album is supposed to give you power and thus contains a lot of energy," says the singer about her band's latest effort. The disc includes the lead single "All for Metal," which will reportedly feature some name guests when the video drops next month. See the artwork and learn more about the disc here.

- DragonForce will revisit their 2012 album The Power Within by remastering, remixing and "repowering" the disc under the title Re-Powered Within. Guitarist Herman Li says, "I love how Re-Powered Within has turned out. We remixed and remastered the original music with a more modern production, in the vein of our last two releases. The result is a clearer, more powerful sound. The fans will get to hear the music in better detail, bringing out parts they couldn’t hear so well before, and injecting new excitement into the songs we love even more now.” The set arrives May 4. Learn more here.

- The family of late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza will be hosting a Mega Vault and Auction event April 22, complete with Menza's personal and private collection of signed Megadeth memorabilia and original acrylic paintings created by Menza. The event will stream live at 5PM PT on April 22, with a number of friends and special guests set to perform as well. For more details, head here.

- No matter which way you look at it, and there are nine different ways, The Bronx have an entertaining new video for "Side Effects," which can be viewed here. The Christian Jacobs-directed clip may need repeat viewings. The song is featured on the band's latest effort, The Bronx V.

- Dance Gavin Dance have announced a June 8 street date for their latest album, Artificial Selection. The band recently released a video for the single "Midnight Crusade," which can be viewed here. disc is available to pre-order here. Look for the band returning to the road later this month at these stops.

- Phoenix Rising have unleashed a pumped up new video for their song "Lights Out." Watch the clip here. The song is featured on the band's debut disc, From the Ashes.