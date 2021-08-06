Spirit Adrift have carved out a wonderful niche for themselves in the modern era of classic-styled heavy metal and "Wake Up," the latest song off the Forge Your Future EP, is proof of the band's continued strength and power.

Engaging the feel-good sensibilities of big-time Scorpions hits, Spirit Adrift have offered another uplifting metal hymn, which comes on the heels of the EP's title track, which made our list of 2021's Best Metal Songs (So Far).

"Wake Up" could not have come at a more perfect time. As the world reels in darkness and death, Spirift Adrift provide a venerable escape from life's pitfalls and remind us of the strength and fortitude that can be summoned within ourselves.

"The video for 'Wake Up' marks the third time we’ve worked with Guilherme Henriques, and these collaborations somehow produce better results every time. Guilherme has become a crucial contributor to how we visually express ourselves," began guitarist/singer Nate Garrett.

"For this video, he and I began by discussing a certain story arc from Alan Moore’s run on Swamp Thing comics, and our own unique vision took shape from there," he continued.

Speaking about the song itself, the Spirit Adrift visionary explained, "'Wake Up' was written at the height of the toilet paper buying frenzy. As usual, I was totally disgusted with humanity, and I needed to write about it. This song celebrates the reason we all got into metal/rock n roll in the first place. Music is a way of life that offers us freedom from the insane expectations of a sick society. While this video is our first foray into anything resembling fun or humor, it wholeheartedly delivers the sincere message of the song. TURN ON, TUNE IN, DROP OUT."

Watch the video for "Wake Up" below and see the Forge Your Future EP artwork and track listing further down the page. The EP drops on Aug. 27 on Century Media and pre-orders can be placed here.

PLAYLIST: 2021's Best Metal Songs (So Far) — follow here.

Spirit Adrift, "Wake Up" Music Video

Spirit Adrift, Forge Your Future EP Artwork + Track Listing

Century Media

1. "Forge Your Future"

2. "Wake Up"

3. "Invisible Enemy"