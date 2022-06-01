Crowbar + Spirit Adrift Announce Summer ‘Riff Beast’ U.S. Tour Dates

Prepare for an onslaught of sludge, doom and heavy metal majesty as Crowbar and Spirit Adrift are joining forces on the Riff Beast tour, which will hit the U.S. this summer.

Headlined by New Orleans sludge lords Crowbar, the run will make a total of 29 stops, the first three of which will not feature Texas doom/classic metal hybrid Spirit Adrift. The first date is set for July 22 at Ripplefest in Houston, Texas and, starting on July 26, Spirit Adrift will link up with Crowbar for the remainder of the tour leg, which concludes on Aug. 27 at the Tattoo the Earth festival in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Crowbar are currently out on the road supporting GWAR through June 17 as they continue to promote their new album, Zero and Below, which was released earlier this year and brought punishing new singles in "Chemical Godz" and "Bleeding From Every Holy." Meanwhile, the highly prolific Spirit Adrift, whose last full length, Enlightened in Eternity came in 2020, also released the Forge Your Future EP last year and will issue another EP, 20 Centuries Gone, this August, featuring new tracks as well as handful of cover selections.

See the complete list of tour dates directly below and head to Crowbar's website for ticketing information.

Crowbar + Spirit Adrift 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Crowbar + Spirit Adrift 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

July 22 – Austin, Texas @ Ripplefest *

July 23 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live *

July 24 – Tulsa, Okla. @ The Vanguard *

July 26 – Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom

July 27 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

July 28 – Racine, Wis. @ Route 20

July 29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze

July 30 – Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge

July 31 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s

Aug. 02 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater

Aug. 03 – Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Cups

Aug. 04 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

Aug. 06 – Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance Theater

Aug. 09 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus

Aug. 10 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Anchor Rock Club

Aug. 11 – Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Aug. 12 – Huntington, W.V. @ The Loud

Aug. 13 – Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry

Aug. 14 – Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506

Aug. 16 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Archetype

Aug. 17 – Miami, Fla. @ Gramps

Aug. 18 – Orlando, Fla. @ Will’s Pub

Aug. 19 – Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. @ Downtown Music Hall

Aug. 20 – Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen

Aug. 21 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Chelsea’s Live

Aug. 23 – Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt

Aug. 24 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Aug. 26 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Underground

Aug. 27 – Worcester, Mass. @ Tattoo The Earth

* = no Spirit Adrift