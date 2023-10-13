Fans React to Ultra Heavy New Spiritbox Song ‘Cellar Door’

Spiritbox have released "Cellar Door," the ultra heavy new song off the forthcoming The Fear of Fear EP and the reactions from fans have poured in, all celebrating the track's bone-crunching intensity.

"Cellar Door" is the third song to be released off the six-track EP and while the title is one of the most widely-cited examples of phonesthetics ("the study of beauty and pleasantness associated with the sounds of certain words of parts of words," per Wikipedia), there's nothing traditionally "pleasant" about this Spiritbox song. Unless, of course, you find unrelenting heaviness, beatdown chugs and the feral, frenzied roars of vocalist Courtney LaPlante akin to a songbird in the woods.

Fans are all about it too, readily welcoming such a sonic smack to the jaw that it makes you want to buy stock in feeding tubes as everyone scrambles to pick their scattered teeth up off the floor.

One fan jokes, "New Spiritbox just kicked me out of bed and threw me down the stairs. Holy shit," while another muses, "Spiritbox woke up and chose violence with this track."

READ MORE: How Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante Learned to Scream

Read the lyrics, watch the music video and see what else fans are saying about "Cellar Door" further down the page.

The Fear of Fear EP will be released on Nov. 3 and can be pre-ordered here.

Spiritbox, "Cellar Door" Lyrics

Time is always there to catch my fall

I carry it in something beautiful

I turn the key into my burial

A cellar door into my open soul Close the loophole Who could've known I would fall so hard starting over

Loop is closed just go to the depths

Cold mirror Transform my death into a conduit

This body separate from the fear of fear

Inside a coping mechanism of monotony

I will destroy the double vision that I was forced to leave Close the loophole Who could've known I would fall so hard starting over

Loop is closed just go to the depths

Cold mirror There is a chain that I don't believe in

There is a strain on the tempered ceiling

My lungs are full of the pain of feeling

I can’t live in this world while I breathe in another one So tear my lungs out

Tear my lungs out Who could've known I would fall so hard starting over

Loop is closed just go to the depths

Cold mirror Who could've known I would fall so hard starting over

Loop is closed just go to the depths

Cold mirror Who could've known I would fall so hard starting over

Loop is closed just go to the depths

Cold mirror

Spiritbox, "Cellar Door" Music Video

Fans React to Spiritbox's Ultra Heavy New Song "Cellar Door"