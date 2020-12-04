Spiritbox are continuing work on what is expected to be a 2021 debut album and, on the heels of the piping hot "Holy Roller," they're showcasing an entirely different music with a touching video for new emotionally heavy and musically tender "Constance."

The track is a beautiful tribute to both singer Courtney LaPlante's grandmother, Phyllis, and video director Dylan Hryciuk's grandmother, Constance, both of whom died earlier this year.

"When ‘Holy Roller’ took off, we knew that we wanted to use the follow up single as a statement to show that we are not just going to put out the same thing over and over. We wrote the music for this song at the same time as ‘Blessed Be’ and ‘Rule of Nines,' but I hadn’t ever committed to lyrics," commented LaPlante.

She continued, "I came to our director Dylan with a proposition: Let’s create the music video and the lyrical content of the song at the same time. We both felt compelled for the song and story to reflect the sorrow we both feel about our grandmothers passing away recently."

Sadly, travel restrictions that were enacted as the coronavirus pandemic worsened worldwide prohibited LaPlante from getting one last opportunity to spend time with her grandmother.

"Due to border shutdowns, I was not able to say goodbye to my grandmother Phyllis, to whom the song is in tribute, or attend her funeral," lamented the frontwoman. "I always promised her that I would sing at her memorial service, because she always requested a 'pretty song with none of that scary screaming.' I hoped writing this song with no 'scary screaming' in it would help me find a sense of closure."

LaPlante further elaborated, "Dylan wrote his video concept to honor his grandmother, Constance, to whom the video is in tribute. Our music videos usually have a horror element to them, and we wanted to explore a different side of horror: the horror of feeling like your mind is betraying you, due to a long battle with dementia. With Dylan’s permission, we named the song ‘Constance’ to immortalize her story."

Read the lyrics to "Constance" directly below and watch the music video further down the page.

Dying sun burns in the night

I watch it glow and it’s so hard for me

Speaking darkness out of spite

Coercion and then caving in

Wrap me in my bitterness Give it up I’m complacent

Just enough to escape this

Heretics wouldn’t phase me Lucid trust I don’t want it

Palms are rough when you promise

Fire lies when you’re honest It’s hard to lose and wonder why You pressure in increments

Like a slow moving coup

Memories dissident

When I am holding you If my sun won’t set tonight

I’ll look around but it’s so hard for me

Like a shadow passing by

Crashing into shapes and then

Fading with my innocence Give it up I’m complacent

Just enough to escape it

Heretics wouldn’t phase me Lucid trust I don’t want it

Palms are rough when you promise

Fire lies when you’re honest It’s hard to lose and wonder why

I have been waiting my whole life For pressure in increments

Like a slow moving coup

Memories dissident

When I am holding you

Earlier this year, Spiritbox signed a record deal with Rise Records, who will release the band's debut record.

Spiritbox, "Constance" Music Video