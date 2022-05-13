Spiritbox Collaborate With DJ Illenium on New Song ‘Shivering’

Spiritbox have collaborated with Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Illenium on a new track called "Shivering." It's the first musical release the Canadian metalcore group has been featured on since their highly-anticipated debut Eternal Blue came out in September of 2021.

Illenium's own 2021 album Fallen Embers was nominated for a Grammy earlier this year for Best Electronic Album, and has also been nominated for Top Electronic/Dance Album at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which airs this Sunday, May 15.

Spiritbox's Eternal Blue, which we named our 2021 Album of the Year, featured a lot of electronic accents, so "Shivering" isn't completely new territory for vocalist Courtney LaPlante and co. The track features her singing mainly with clean vocals, but she lets her signature screams soar during the second half of the track.

Listen to the collaboration below.

“Watching Illenium work and create on the spot was such an amazing thing to witness and be a part of.” LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stringer shared in a press release. “It was an honor working with him, and we appreciate his willingness to push boundaries, and use his influence to bring metal to the masses.”

“Spiritbox has been one of my favorite bands for a minute and being able to work with them has been a dream," Illenium added. "They’re incredibly talented and Courtney has a voice unlike anyone. Definitely one of my favorite songs I’ve been a part of.”

Spiritbox will be heading to Europe for the first time this summer, but not before playing a slot at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, Fla. See all of their upcoming dates here to see where else they'll be hitting when they get back to North America.

Illenium + Spiritbox, 'Shivering' Artwork+ Lyrics

Can you feel me shivering

In the corners of your heart?

Just a frozen memory

To remind you who we were

All this time I burned alive till you found someone else

So every time you think of me

Can you feel me shivering? So lost in your memory

Feels like an echo in the dark

You see what you want to see

Fingertips wrapped around my heart

I know yours is the wandering kind

Cold blood when it opens and closes

I’m a sickness inside of your mind

And nothing can bleed when I’m frozen Can you feel me shivering

In the corners of your heart?

Just a frozen memory

To remind you who we were

All this time I burned alive till you found someone else

So every time you think of me

Can you feel me shivering? Can you feel me shivering x 6 So every time you think of me

Can you feel me shivering? So every time you think of me

Can you feel me shivering? I know, I know you’re scared to see

Why we became a tragedy x4 So every time you think of me

Can you feel me shivering? Can you feel me shivering

In the corners of your heart?

Just a frozen memory

To remind you who we were

All this time I burned alive till you found someone else

So every time you think of me

Can you feel me shivering?

Illenium + Spiritbox, "Shivering" Lyric Video