Spiritbox Keep ‘Em Coming on Fifth ‘Eternal Blue’ Song ‘Hurt You’

Last year's breakout stars, Spiritbox, are inching closer to the long-awaited release of Eternal Blue, their debut album and have debuted a music video for the fifth single, "Hurt You."

This latest song arrives after a sidestep from the stream of album tracks as Spiritbox offered up an acoustic version of the touching and emotional "Constance."

"Hurt You" again reaffirms the band's knack for discharging bottom-heavy rhythmic riffs with an elastic energy aided by ghastly, ethereal synth elements that give the music such a dynamic push and pull.

"'Hurt You' is a song that was written before the pandemic, in early 2020 during a snowstorm," began guitarist Mike Stringer.

"We were stuck inside," he continued, relaying the songwriting experience, "and couldn’t go anywhere, so this song flowed out of myself, Courtney [LaPlante], and our producer Dan pretty quick. The subject matter of the song explores toxic codependency, and the feeling of knowing that something is doomed to fail, but making the choice to go down with the ship. The video, directed by Dylan Hryciuk, is horror-inspired, and depicts love in four different acts. It’s the first video we’ve made where we do not make an appearance, and allow the story to be the main focus."

Watch the video for "Hurt You" below and look for Eternal Blue to drop on Sept. 17 on Rise Records. Pre-order your copy here.

Spiritbox, "Hurt You" Music Video