Spongebob Dancing to Slipknot Is the Funniest Thing You’ll See Today

If this week has been a bit of a drag and you need a good laugh to end it off, Spongebob dancing to Slipknot should do the trick.

A user on the Slipknot Reddit... somehow... discovered that playing "Wait and Bleed" from the 'Knot's self-titled album goes perfectly with Spongebob's "who put you on the planet" dance. He does a little arm wiggle and some form of a two-step, and the chorus fits it perfectly. What a gem.

Upon being questioned how the person who posted it came up with the idea, they wrote, "Ever since I heard the song for the first time all I could see was Spongebob fucking doing this dance and when I finally put them together I was very surprised to see how well it actually worked."

You know those things that people tell you are funny, but really aren't? This is. One of the comments under the video reads, "I haven't laughed this hard in three days thank you."

And lucky for us, someone decided to make a high-quality version of it, uploaded it to YouTube and dropped the link in the thread. So, without further ado, watch Spongebob dance to "Wait and Bleed" below. Sid Wilson's got nothing on the Sponge.

Oh and Corey Taylor? We want to know what you think.

Spongebob Dancing to Slipknot's 'Wait and Bleed'