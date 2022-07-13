Spotify Acquires Popular Music Trivia Game Heardle, Adds New Feature

Heardle, the popular music trivia game that's a spin-off of the vocabulary game Wordle, is now set to be acquired by streaming giant Spotify.

"We see Heardle as more than a trivia game: It’s also a tool for musical discovery. Playing Heardle might just help you to rediscover old tracks you may have thought you’d forgotten, discover amazing new artists, or finally put a title to that wordless melody you’ve had caught in your head forever," reads part of an official statement from Spotify, the company which also recently launched a new feature dubbed 'Supergrouper.'

The game aims to test your music knowledge by offering a small portion of audio from the beginning of a song with the option to enter a guess as to what the band name and song title is. If the user is unable to identify the track, a limited number of skips are available, each of which will yield an additional length of music. With roughly the first 30 seconds of the song ultimately available once the maximum number of skips have been used, its identity will finally be revealed if no guesses or incorrect ones are entered.

Spotify's Global Head of Music Jeremy Erlich, comments, “We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans. Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs . . . and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem."

One exciting new feature that Spotify afford contestants is the ability to then play the entire song once the end of the daily game has been reached. At the time this story's publication, Heardle is available to play through Spotify in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

"Further down the road, we are also planning to integrate Heardle and other interactive experiences more fully into Spotify to allow music lovers to connect more deeply with artists and challenge friends—and have some fun in the process," Spotify's statement concludes.