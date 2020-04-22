You Can Now Help Your Favorite Band Raise Money for Charity on Spotify

The global pandemic has caused a money crunch for many around the world, but Spotify is now providing artists with a way in which they can fundraise for an organization if they would like to do so.

Spotify, who have already been involved in making contributions to MusiCares, the CDC and WHO and have established a $10 million matching fund through the Spotify Covid-19 Music Relief project, have launched a "Fundraising Pick" option for artists, where they can tie their music to a specific fundraiser.

"We also felt we could uniquely help by providing the global reach of Spotify to artists who are fundraising during this challenging time — to help them get the word out to fans, many of whom visit them on Spotify every day. And we've been really inspired by fans that want to help the artists they love and have been making direct donations," states the organization in an announcement revealing the new feature. "That’s why, today, Spotify for Artists is launching a new feature: the Artist Fundraising Pick. Just like artists can select any piece of music to highlight on their profile as an Artist’s Pick, they can now highlight a fundraising destination (in addition to their Artist’s Pick)."

The feature helps bands who are interested in raising money for themselves, their bands, their crew and others to help get the word out through their Spotify profiles. In addition, Spotify has secured fundraising partners in Cash App, GoFundMe and Pay Pal.me to help facilitate the fundraising actions.

"We’re particularly excited about our partnership with Cash App, as they’ve generously established a $1 million relief effort for artists during these challenging times. Spotify for Artists users that submit their '$cashtag' username as their Artist Fundraising Pick — and secure at least one contribution of any size through Spotify — will receive an extra $100 in their account from Cash App, until a collective total of $1 million has been contributed," states Spotify. "This effort is available to artists in the US & UK, but Spotify listeners located all over the world can still make contributions via Cash App (though terms apply).

Artists can also chose from a number of verified organizations participating in the Spotify Covid-19 Music Relief Project to be beneficiaries. Check here to see those organizations.

For more info on the Spotify Artist Fundraising Pick, check here, and for best practices to set up your fundraiser, see this update.