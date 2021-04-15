Yes, Spotify Really Just Launched a New Device Called ‘Car Thing’

Spotify has just launched a car thing. It's called 'Car Thing.' And no, we're not joking.

'Car Thing' is a mountable device powered by a USB cable either plugged into a dedicated slot in your car's center console or through a 12 volt power adapter.

It features a turn dial to navigate screen selections (touch screen is also an option) and connects to your car's stereo through either Bluetooth or the use of an auxiliary cable. Voice commands can also activate certain responses, offering a hands-free alternative for cautious drivers who prefer to keep their hands on the steering wheel rather than using them to manipulate devices.

Users can also use four buttons along the top of the thin, rectangular, black brick to establish presets.

Physically, Car Thing has the appearance of a revamped iPod where the turn dial has replaced the revolutionary scroll wheel that was the crux of Apple's innovative on-the-go device which launched nearly 20 years ago. It measures 4.6 inches in width and 2.5 inches in height with a width of 0.7 inches, weighing just 3.4 ounces.

Users will need a Spotify Premium subscription to use Car Thing, which connects to the Spotify app on your smartphone and uses either your WiFi connection or mobile data plan to stream audio content.

"Let your phone do phone stuff. Car Thing has one job and does it awesomely," reads a portion of overview on the webpage dedicated to the streaming service's new gadget.

The "anticipated retail price" is $79.99. Currently, an offer is available for a free unit (just pay for shipping and handling), which requires Spotify users to place themselves on a waiting list to receive a Car Thing. "Put yourself on the list, and we'll let you know if it becomes available," reads the signup page.

Learn more here and see photos of Spotify's Car Thing below.

Now is also a good time to remind you to follow Loudwire on Spotify. Whether you're looking for the best new songs from this week, want to take a dive into thrash's early years or go into battle with some viking metal, our playlists have you covered. New updates each week!

Photos: Spotify's 'Car Thing'

carthing.spotify.com

carthing.spotify.com