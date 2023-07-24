Price of Spotify Premium Subscriptions Just Went Up For First Time Since 2011 – Details

It feels like the price of just about everything has gone up over the last year or two and that now extends over to Spotify's Premium subscription packages for individual, duo and family plans. It's the first price increase the platform has imposed since 2011.

The move, which was announced earlier today (July 24), follows a current trend in subscription-based entertainment costs, from TV and movie streaming platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, Disney+ and Max (formerly HBO Max), as well as Amazon Prime which includes additional benefit features aside from streaming content.

The reality is that this is an adjustment period in continued response to cord-cutting (consumers severing ties with traditional cable packages) and companies, as always, look to maximize capital gains by squeezing more money from the pockets of its customers.

While music and other forms of audio entertainment (podcasts, audio books) occupy a different battleground than TV and film, paid subscriptions are at the heart of all streaming businesses.

What Are the Price Changes to Spotify's Premium Packages?

Thankfully, not a whole lot — $1 or $2 depending on your package.

Spotify Premium (individual account): $1 increase from $9.99 to $10.99

Spotify Premium Duo: $2 increase from $12.99 to $14.99

Spotify Premium Family: $1 increase from $15.99 to $16.99

Spotify Premium Student: $1 increase from $4.99 to $5.99

When Will These Price Changes Go Into Affect?

Per Spotify's Price Updates FAQ page, "Existing Spotify Premium plan subscribers will be notified via email and given a one-month grace period before the new price becomes effective, unless they cancel before the grace period ends."

READ MORE: The Most Streamed Deep Cuts on Spotify By 50 Rock Bands

Follow Loudwire on Spotify For Dozens of Rock + Metal Playlists

Did you know Loudwire has a Spotify page? Follow here.

We've got dozens of rock and metal playlists, including:

2023's Best Metal Songs

2023's Best Rock Songs

Ultimate Doom Metal

Ultimate Groove Metal

Early Thrash

and a lot more!