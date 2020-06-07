Static-X Reveal ‘Project Regeneration, Vol. 1′ Album Details

Regeneration is upon us. Static-X are just a few weeks out from their Project Regeneration, Vol. 1 record, which includes vocals from the late Wayne Static, and they've now released the artwork and track listing for the album.

The set is now due July 10 and can be pre-ordered digitally on Apple Music and Amazon, where fans will immediately receive the two previously released songs "Hollow" and "All These Years." In addition, limited edition marble vinyl, physical CDs and digital copies may be pre-ordered at this location.

The forthcoming album found Wisconsin Death Trip-era members Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukada constructing the music to accompany Wayne Static's final vocal compositions. Current vocalist Xer0 has also assisted producer Ulrich Wild in helping to put together the release.

Xer0 stated in our recent interview, "To attempt to creatively think like Wayne, so that Tony, Koichi, and Ken can continue to creatively think and act like they always have, it’s been a very unique experience. All I can say is that I have given my best efforts and I know that Wayne would be very appreciative for how hard I have worked and for the standard that I have held myself to."

He later added, "In many ways, I sincerely feel like Wayne has been looking over my shoulder and that has been a tremendous source of inspiration and also pressure for me.. This is a very difficult task, but I have been determined to not let my old friend Wayne or the fans down."

In other recent Static-X news, the band has revealed that due to the current pandemic, their European summer tour will be postponed. They are working on rescheduling the dates and hope to have news on the affected shows in the coming weeks. In the interim, their fall and late year dates remain intact. See those shows listed below the album information.

Static-X, Project Regeneration, Vol. 1 Artwork + Track Listing

Static-X

1. Regeneration

2. Hollow (Project Regeneration)

3. Worth Dyin For

4. Terminator Oscillator

5. All These Years

6. Accelerate

7. Bring You Down (Project Regeneration)

8. My Destruction

9. Something of My Own (Project Regeneration)

10. Otsego Placebo

11. Follow

12. Dead Souls

Static-X Tour 2020 Tour Dates

Sept. 12 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Sept. 18 - Appomattox Park, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Nov. 23 - Moscow, Russia @ Glavclub

Nov. 24 - Saint Petersburg, Russia @ Cosmonavt

Nov. 26 - Krasnodar, Russia @ Arena Hall

Nov. 28 - Samara, Russia @ Zvezda

Nov. 30 - Yekaterinburg, Russia @ Tele Club

Dec. 02 - Novosibirsk, Russia @ Podzemka

Dec. 04 - Riga, Latvia @ Palladium

Dec. 05 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Helitehas