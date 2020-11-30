Static-X Will Not Reveal Xer0’s Identity, Even Though Fans Know Who He Is

Static-X have enjoyed a successful comeback with their new frontman Xer0, who hides his identity with a Wayne Static mask. In a new interview, however, bassist Tony Campos reaffirms that although everyone knows who’s behind the mask, it’s important to maintain Xer0’s mystique.

In 2019, a photographer managed to snag an image of Xer0’s neck. A tattoo on the masked singer ended up matching one of Edsel Dope’s tattoos, revealing the Dope frontman as the new Static-X frontman.

When asked by the SDR Show is Static-X is still keeping Xer0’s identity a secret though “everyone knows” who the frontman is, Campos responded, “Yeah, but I still like to keep that distinction, ‘cause, again, I’m trying to keep the focus [on remembering Wayne].”

Campos also said Static-X’s current singer wasn’t the only option the band considered. "I had a few ideas in my head, but he was the first to come up and actually demonstrate that he could do the job. So I was, like, 'I don't think I need to look any further.' [Laughs]"

"It was definitely a talking point, for sure," Campos said of initial negativity to Xer0 on the Internet. "But I think once people heard our story and heard that Wayne's family had given us their blessing to do what we were doing, and then once they actually saw it, I think that was the big turning point. Once people came out and experienced the show and saw what we were doing, I think it made most of those people turn around." [via Blabbermouth]

Static-X are currently working on Project Regeneration Vol. 2, following up their successful Vol. 1 release from 2020.