Steve Vai gave a kid an experience that he'll never forget, letting him play an onstage solo with Vai's very own guitar. You can watch the video of what the kid describes as "the happiest day of my life" below.

During the last show of Steve Vai's European Inviolate Tour, the guitar great gave a young fan a priceless memory at his show in Barcelona and it all started with a taxi ride according to the musician. Vai revealed via his Instagram, "There was an excited cab driver that wanted me to get into his car to take me to the venue. During the drive, he was excited to show me a video clip of his son playing "For the Love of God" and I was actually pretty impressed with the way this boy played."

At the concert at Tivoli Theatre, Vai saw the kid in the audience with his dad. "So I decided to make his day...and he certainly kicked some ass," says the guitarist. "It was a splendid way to cap off an outstanding tour." Vai makes his way to the kid in the audience and motions him to come here and hands him his guitar.

The entire theatre cheers him on as he puts his hands over his mouth in shock and then takes the guitar from Vai. The kid immediately starts shredding and walking toward the stage. The boy is overcome with emotion and is crying while dropping to his knees and playing solo onstage.

The kid, whose name is Daniel Jimenez, shakes Vai's hand and hugs him before giving him his guitar back and the theatre erupts in applause. Jimenez posted about his experience on Instagram too calling it "the happiest day of my life." The kid thanked Vai "for inviting me to your concert, thank you for giving me the wonderful surprise of going onstage to play with your own guitar."

He revealed that he had to stop playing because he started to cry and again thanked Vai for "giving me the opportunity to let me know you as a persona and being able to chat with you about music. This day is going to be burned into my memories, you are a great musician and a great person, you are an example for me to follow."

Watch Steve Vai Hand Guitar to a Fan in the Crowd, Kid Takes the Stage + Plays Solo