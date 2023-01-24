Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Solo U.S. Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks is hitting the road across the U.S. in 2023. As a solo artist, she just revealed a new stretch of tour dates for this year that will dovetail with her previously announced 2023 concerts alongside fellow soft rock icon Billy Joel.

On Monday (Jan. 23), Nicks announced the additional dates that will find her playing sans Joel in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and beyond through the summer. The 14 new Nicks dates fit in and around the joint gigs with Joel in Los Angeles, Baltimore and elsewhere.

Last month, Nicks and Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood each paid tribute to their late bandmate Christine McVie after McVie died at 79.

"A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away." Nicks shared in a handwritten letter. "I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night."

Tickets for Nicks' solo dates (non-Joel shows) go on sale this Friday (Jan. 27) at 10AM local time. Fan pre-sale via Live Nation starts the day before at 10AM.

Stevie Nicks 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

March 10 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium *

March 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 18 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

March 23 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Ctr

March 26 – Sacramento, California @ Golden 1 Ctr

March 30 – Oklahoma City, Olka. @ Paycom Ctr

April 2 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Ctr

April 5 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Stadium

April 8 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium *

May 12 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

May 16 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium *

May 22 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

May 25 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Ctr

June 16 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Field *

June 20 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

June 23 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

June 27 – Louisville, Ky. @ Yum! Ctr

Aug. 5 – Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium *

Aug. 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field *

Sep. 23 – Foxborough, Mass @ Gillette Stadium *

Oct. 8 – Baltimore, Md. @ M & T Bank Stadium *

Nov. 10 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium *

* With Billy Joel, previously announced show