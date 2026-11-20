Stone Sour are getting the gang back together to polish off the previously unreleased song "Full of Empty" from the Audio Secrecy era that now features new guitar tracks from Jim Root and Josh Rand and vocals from Corey Taylor.

The band went on indefinite hiatus in 2020, but this was completed for an upcoming special release marking the 15th anniversary of the Audio Secrecy album.

More About Stone Sour's 'Full of Empty'

“Fully of Empty” was initially conceived as an instrumental demo during the Audio Secrecy sessions. It didn’t make the final cut for the original record and remained unfinished until now.

In the fall of 2025, Corey Taylor entered the studio to write some lyrics for the track and record new vocals. That was soon followed by Jim Root and Josh Rand contributing brand new guitar tracks and the Audio Secrecy-era lineup of the band completing the recording.

READ MORE: Josh Rand Opens Up on 'Downward Spiral' After Getting Sober

"When I heard the music again, I got really excited," shared Taylor in a statement. "I hit up everyone about taking another crack at it with a completely new direction and one hour later, the new and improved 'Full of Empty' was born."

Stone Sour, "Full of Empty"

What Happened With Jim Root and Stone Sour?

For a good portion of their early years, Stone Sour were often tied to Slipknot via the overlap in musicians with Corey Taylor and Jim Root playing in both bands. But in 2014, Root and the group went their separate ways. The guitarist’s unexplained absence from several Stone Sour shows was noticed by fans. Root eventually confirmed his status in the band by answering a fan’s question on Instagram. He said, “I’m not in that band anymore. Not my decision. Not happy about it.”

The tensions over the split were visible for several years, but in 2019 Root confessed in an interview with Metal Hammer, “Corey and I are much closer now. It’s the best thing, me leaving Stone Sour. We would have just ended up killing each other and driving each other crazy. I can’t spread myself that thin."

This fell in line with previous comments from Root in 2015 in which he shared that he was unhappy in the band. He told Revolver at the time, "It became apparent to me near the end of the album cycle for House Of Gold & Bones that it had basically run its course." He spoke about the overload of trying to balance both bands and added that after hearing of his dismissal, "I was kind of hurt. But at the same time, it was probably all for the better, because I wasn't really happy in that band anymore."

More About Stone Sour's 'Audio Secrecy' 15th Anniversary Edition Release

The Stone Sour Audio Secrecy 15th Anniversary Edition is out now. This newly expanded collection comes with unreleased demos, rough mixes, alternate versions and a full live performance from the band’s 2010 tour.

It's currently available to order as an expanded and remastered 3CD Box Set, exclusive clear smoke 2LP vinyl, standard black vinyl and digitally via the band's website. Check out the track listing below.

Stone Sour, Audio Secrecy 15th Anniversary Edition Track Listing

CD1: AUDIO SECRECY

1. Audio Secrecy

2. Mission Statement

3. Digital (Did You Tell)

4. Say You'll Haunt Me

5. Dying

6. Let's Be Honest

7. Unfinished

8. Hesitate

9. Nylon 6/6

10. Miracles

11. Pieces

12. Bitter End

13. Imperfect

14. Threadbare

BONUS TRACKS

15. The Pessimist

16. Hate Not Gone

17. Anna

18. Home Again

CD2: Additional Tracks & Demos

1. Full Of Empty (2026 Version)

2. Saturday Mourning (2026 Mix)

3. Mission Statement (Rough Mix)

4 Digital (Did You Tell) [Rough Mix]

5. Say You'll Haunt Me (Rough Mix)

6. Dying (Demo)

7. Let's Be Honest (Rough Vocal Demo)

8. Unfinished Business (Demo of Unfin…)

9. Hesitate (Demo)

10. Nylon 6/6 (Demo)

11. Miracles (Rough Vocal Demo)

12. Pieces (Demo without Bass)

13. The Bitter End (Rough Mix)

14. Imperfect (Rough Mix)

15. Threadbare (Demo)

16. Hesitate (Demo with Strings)

17. Anna (Demo with Original Lyrics)

18. Methmouth (Rough Vocal Demo of The Pessimist)

CD3: Live in Brighton

1. Mission Statement

2. Reborn

3. Welcome to Our Party

4. Made of Scars

5. Say You'll Haunt Me

6. Get Inside

7. Unfinished

8. Your God

9. Bother

10 .Through Glass

11. Band Introduction

12. Digital (Did You Tell)

13. Hell & Consequences

14. 30/30 -150

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