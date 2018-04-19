Stone sour tease Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions, plus see new on August Burns Red, Nikki Sixx and more.

In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 19, 2018:

- Thinking of picking up Stone Sour's Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions EP for Record Store Day? The band offers a teaser preview here.

- Here's a fine welcome back. Watch as Josh McManness and Jordan Tuscan rock out with their former August Burns Red bandmates at the band's 15th anniversary show in Lancaster, Pa. See footage of "Barbarian" and "The Seventh Trumpet" performed in a medley.

READ MORE: Stone Sour Albums Ranked

- Nikki Sixx has shared video of him receiving the graphic novel for The Heroin Diaries. Watch him showcase a bit of the book here.

- Looks like the new project featuring Wes Borland and Travis Barker is heating up. Borland has been posting more photos and video from the studio which can be seen here, here, here and here.

- Dead Letter Circus let the low end swing with their new video for "The Armor You Own." Watch the performance-based clip here and look for the song hitting all digital service providers tonight at midnight ET.

- Vio-Lence singer Sean Killian's wife has posted an update on the singer's health after he recently had to undergo more surgery following recent complications from his liver transplant. The musician suffered infection and bile leaks, which led to him being readmitted. Killian was diagnosed last year with stage four liver cirrhosis, due in part to a genetic condition.

- There's a new Fates Warning live album coming soon. The band has announced the release of Live Over Europe, due June 29 via InsideOut Music. Get more details, including the full track listing, here.

- Gearheads, have a look around Clutch's studio in this new video. The band has been recording at Vance Studio in Nashville and you can get a look at what they're using to record their new album. Producer Vance Powell hosts this inside look.

- Welcome back Orgy. The veteran rockers have just issued a new teaser for the single "Army to Your Party" that can be viewed right here. The track features a guest turn by Crichy Crich and the song can be pre-ordered here ahead of its May 11 street date. The song will be featured on their upcoming disc, #newmusic.

- Small Town Titans have made their way to L.A., where they've been in the studio working on new music with veteran rock producer Howard Benson. Check out a shot from the studio here.

