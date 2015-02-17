Stone Temple Pilots are hitting the road this spring. The group kicks thing off April 8 in Seattle, playing Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Boston and more along the way. STP wrap things up on April 30 in Philadelphia (see a video announcement above).

The band, who tapped Chester Bennington of Linkin Park as their vocalist in 2013 after parting ways with Scott Weiland, is currently in the studio working on new music. Late last month, the group posted several demos on SoundCloud, with a promise from Dean DeLeo that they’d be putting more music on their account in the coming weeks. You can check out the recordings they've posted belo.

We're sure Bennington will be in touring shape come April, but earlier this winter Linkin Park had to cancel several shows on their Hunting Party tour, so the frontman could recover from ankle surgery.

A special pre-sale for Stone Temple Pilots' 2015 spring tour will begin tomorrow (Feb. 18) at 10AM local time over on StoneTemplePilots.com and will last for 24 hours. Following that, tickets will be available starting Friday, Feb. 20 at 11AM local time.

Fans who purchase tickets will be happy to know that $1 per ticket is being donated to Music For Relief, a nonprofit organization that helps disaster relief and aids in environmental protection.

Stone Temple Pilots 2015 Tour Dates:

4/8 -- Seattle, Wash. - Paramount Theatre

4/10 -- San Francisco, Calif. - Fillmore

4/12 -- Anaheim, Calif - House of Blues

4/13 -- Los Angeles, Calif - House of Blues

4/15 -- Denver, Colo. - Fillmore

4/17 -- Dallas, Texas - House of Blues

4/19 -- San Antonio, Texas - House of Blues

4/20 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. - Diamond Ballroom

4/22 -- Chicago, Ill. - House of Blues

4/24 -- Silver Springs, Md. - Fillmore

4/25 -- Montclair, N.J. - Wellmont Theatre

4/27 -- New York, N.Y. - Irving Plaza

4/28 -- Boston, Mass. - House of Blues

4/30 -- Philadelphia, P.A. - TLA Center