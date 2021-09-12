Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due to Covid

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush have cancelled their upcoming U.S. co-headlining tour due to Covid.

The bands were supposed to be headed out on an 11-date tour beginning September 30 in Arizona, but "unfortunate and unavoidable Covid-related circumstances" have forced the duo to cancel.

On Friday (Sept. 10), Bush announced that the tour, as well as their upcoming festival appearances, were cancelled.

“We cannot stress enough how heartbreaking it is to not be able to go out and play after all of this time, and after all of our attempted starts and ensuing stops over the past year and a half,” Bush said in a statement about the cancellation.

“We wish to extend our deepest apologies as this is the last thing we would want for all our great fans as well as our good friends in Stone Temple Pilots," the continued.

“We are of course saddened by this news, but it’s a sign of the times right now," Stone Temple Pilots –– who still have a number of dates separate from the Bush tour that are due to go ahead –– said.

All of Stone Temple Pilots' sole headlining shows for October and November –– apart from Oct. 9 in Chattanooga, Tennessee –– remain in place. Check out their tour dates in full below.

Stone Temple Pilots Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

October 18 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

October 20 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5

October 22 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center

October 23 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

October 26 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

October 27 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

October 29 – Waterloo, NY @The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino

October 30 – Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway Arena

October 31 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

November 2 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

November 3 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

November 5 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

November 6 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

November 7 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

November 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

