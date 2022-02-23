Stray From the Path Release Cutting New Song ‘Guillotine’
This week, New York metalcore mainstays Stray From the Path released the pointed new single "Guillotine."
Even for those unfamiliar with the band's razor-sharp worldview befitting their slicing sonic assault, the title gives clear indication of its lyrical content.
Musically, it further refines Stay From the Path's extreme hardcore-meets-rapcore style, keeping the frequencies on edge with sharp riffs and atonal blasts that, combined with their activist message, recalls Rage Against the Machine or Refused.
Listen to "Guillotine" near the bottom of this post.
Stray From the Path say, "Over the past two years, you see a lot of shit happening across the U.S. People are starting to become conscious of the sick system we live in. You see that the working class has lost $3.7 trillion during the pandemic, while billionaires got richer by $3.9 trillion. You've seen essential workers, who put it all on the line to get people what they need, get greeted with a pat on the back and coupons to use at the businesses they worked for. Those same businesses brought in record profits."
The group unflinchingly adds, "This system is broken and it's starting to deteriorate. In the end, those people who have headed these companies and viciously exploited the working class during this ordeal should be met with the Guillotine."
Stray From the Path last released the album Internal Atomics in 2019. They're currently on tour in North America with Underoath and Spiritbox. See the remaining dates underneath the video.
Stray From the Path, "Guillotine" Music Video
Underoath, Spiritbox, Bad Omens + Stray From the Path Winter 2022 Tour Dates
Feb. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Feb. 25 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Feb. 26 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Feb. 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO
March 1 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue
March 2 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
March 4 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
March 5 - Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre
March 7 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore
March 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
March 9 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
March 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ History
March 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora
March 13 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome
March 14 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
March 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
March 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
March 18 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
March 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
March 20 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
March 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ ICON
March 23 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
March 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
March 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live