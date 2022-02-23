Stray From the Path Release Cutting New Song ‘Guillotine’

This week, New York metalcore mainstays Stray From the Path released the pointed new single "Guillotine."

Even for those unfamiliar with the band's razor-sharp worldview befitting their slicing sonic assault, the title gives clear indication of its lyrical content.

Musically, it further refines Stay From the Path's extreme hardcore-meets-rapcore style, keeping the frequencies on edge with sharp riffs and atonal blasts that, combined with their activist message, recalls Rage Against the Machine or Refused.

Listen to "Guillotine" near the bottom of this post.

Stray From the Path say, "Over the past two years, you see a lot of shit happening across the U.S. People are starting to become conscious of the sick system we live in. You see that the working class has lost $3.7 trillion during the pandemic, while billionaires got richer by $3.9 trillion. You've seen essential workers, who put it all on the line to get people what they need, get greeted with a pat on the back and coupons to use at the businesses they worked for. Those same businesses brought in record profits."

The group unflinchingly adds, "This system is broken and it's starting to deteriorate. In the end, those people who have headed these companies and viciously exploited the working class during this ordeal should be met with the Guillotine."

Stray From the Path last released the album Internal Atomics in 2019. They're currently on tour in North America with Underoath and Spiritbox. See the remaining dates underneath the video.

Stray From the Path, "Guillotine" Music Video

Underoath, Spiritbox, Bad Omens + Stray From the Path Winter 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Feb. 25 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Feb. 26 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Feb. 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

March 1 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue

March 2 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

March 4 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 5 - Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre

March 7 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

March 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

March 9 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

March 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

March 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora

March 13 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome

March 14 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

March 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

March 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

March 18 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

March 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

March 20 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

March 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ ICON

March 23 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

March 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

March 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live