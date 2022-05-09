The Devil Wears Prada Performing ‘Zombie’ EPs in Full + Greatest Hits on 2022 Tour

The Devil Wears Prada have something special in store as the summer starts to give way to the fall. The group will be performing both of their Zombie EPs and playing an additional set of their "greatest hits" for those coming out to see their upcoming run.

The tour gets underway Aug. 4 in Milwaukee and wraps on Sept. 11 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Danville, Va. The band is also taking out Stray From the Path and Dying Wish on these dates that can be viewed in full below.

"With live music back in full swing, we knew we had to come out this summer with a bang," says Jeremy DePoyster. "Playing both Zombie EPs front-to-back was a no-brainer, and we can't wait to bring the heavy every night. We're also tossing in some of our oldest and newest favorites as well, so do not miss this undead summer party. It's going to be nuts."

"It's going to be amazing playing through ZII — the songs were born during lockdown, so we've yet to play most of these tunes live," shares Mike Hranica. "The original Zombie EP is a proud and fundamental component to our band, combined with support from Stray and Dying Wish, is all going to make for an excellent tour, and there'll be even more news to come! I can confidently say this will be a summer run to remember."

The Devil Wears Prada released their five-song Zombie EP back in 2010, yielding the song "Outnumbered." The EP debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. Then, in 2021, the band decided to follow-up that popular set with ZII, another five-song set featuring the tracks "Termination" and "Nightfall." So this late summer tour will provide the group a chance to bring these two visionary offerings together within the live setting.

Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale this Friday (May 13) at 10AM local time via the band's website.

The Devil Wears Prada 2022 "Zombie" Tour

Aug. 4 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Aug. 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic

Aug. 6 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live!

Aug. 7 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls

Aug. 9 - Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage

Aug. 10 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Aug. 11 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Aug. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise

Aug. 13 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona

Aug. 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth

Aug. 16 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation

Aug. 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Aug. 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman

Aug. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theatre

Aug. 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Aug. 21 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Aug. 23 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Aug. 24 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne

Aug. 25 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield

Aug. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Regent

Aug. 27 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Aug. 28 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theatre

Aug. 30 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes

Aug. 31 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak

Sept. 1 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side

Sept. 2 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Sept. 3 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Sept. 4 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Sept. 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Eastside Bowl

Sept. 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Sept. 9 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Sept. 10 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Sept. 11 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

