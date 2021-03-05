Stryper’s Oz Fox Recovering After First Brain Surgery

Stryper guitarist Oz Fox is now recovering after undergoing the first of two planned brain surgeries to address multiple tumors he was diagnosed with in the summer of 2018.

While playing with his band Sin City Sinners in 2018, Fox suffered a seizure onstage and it was later discovered by doctors that there was an "area of concern" in his brain, which proved to be tumors that then grew in size over the course of the following year. Battling other complications along the way, it was determined Fox would require multiple brain surgeries to attempt to remove the invasive tumors.

Fox spoke candidly about the upcoming procedures in late January and detailed the necessary processes while also reflecting on his own mortality.

Annie Lobért, Fox's wife, has now updated fans on the guitarist's condition following the first surgery, which was completed on March 4. She stressed he "did great during surgery" but that it did not come without complications.

A small piece of the tumor that "blended in with the rest of his brain" remains since removing it would have impacted Fox's ability to play guitar. A breathing tube was also inserted part-way through the surgery, which has since been removed per a secondary update from Lobért.

The first update reads as follows:

LIGHT at end of the tunnel! Dr. Just came down before to see me and shared: Oz did great during surgery with guitar playing & talking up a storm about favorite tv shows! We have a few complications/concerns. 1. Dr. had to leave a small 1-2 inch piece of the wall of tumor that blended in with the rest of his brain. Affected his playing functions so they couldn’t remove it. In a few days he won't be able to play with his arm, but after the swelling goes down, hopefully he will be back to normal. 2. Breathing not good during surgery. Airways closed up halfway thru so they had to give him a breathing tube. He will be on it tonight and hopefully they can wean him off of it in the next 24 hours. They will also try to figure out what's wrong with his airway in his throat in the next few days. Thank you for all your prayers!