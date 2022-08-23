Stryper have postponed a batch of U.S. tour dates they had planned for September, partly due to what the Michael Sweet-led Christian metal band described as a tour bus and labor shortage. They still have several Texas dates planned for next month.

Their other plotted concerts will be rescheduled to next year. Among the postponed Stryper shows are those in Michigan (originally scheduled for Sept. 8), Ohio (Sept. 10 and 12), Wisconsin (Sept. 16), Illinois (Sept. 17), Minnesota (Sept. 18) and Kansas (Sept. 25).

"It is with a heavy heart that we are postponing most of our September tour dates to the Spring / Summer of 2023," Stryper said on social media this week (Aug. 22). Read the full statement down near the bottom of this page.

"Refunds will automatically be issued," the group continued. "If you have purchased a meet and greet through Stryper's Etix page, page, those will be refunded as well. New dates for next year are being rescheduled now. We will be able to keep several of the 2022 tour dates as scheduled, including the Texas dates, international and destination dates."

Explaining the reasons behind the tour change, Stryper explained, "There were some economic cards stacked against us. Anyone in the music business will tell you about the Tour Bus and Labor shortage out there. We're feeling it first hand."

They added, "The Tour Bus business is like the housing market right now with 10 times more bands trying to rent buses than are available. And you've seen the cost of gas lately. When you're putting 10,000+ miles on a bus, as we were planning to do, gas prices absolutely matter for a tour like ours. There are some other issues at hand as well that played a part in our decision to postpone the tour."

This summer, Stryper released "Rise to the Call," followed by "See No Evil, Hear No Evil." Both will appear on the act's The Final Battle, out in October.

See Stryper's remaining 2022 dates under the videos.

Stryper, "Rise to the Call"

Stryper, "See No Evil, Hear No Evil"

Stryper 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 27— Cedar Park, Texas @ Haute Spot

Sept. 29 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Sept. 30 — Houston, Texas @ Rise

Oct. 1 — Mercedes, Texas @ RockNBoots

Oct. 8 — Zapote, Costa Rica @ Pepper

Oct. 10 — Bogota, Colombia @ Teatro Jorge

Oct. 29–Nov. 3 — San Pedro, Calif. @ KISS Kruise

Nov. 4 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky a Go Go