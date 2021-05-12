Israeli prog metal group Subterranean Masquerade have dedicated their latest Mountain Fever single, "Somewhere I Sadly Belong," to anyone in the world currently in refuge and exile. The song, premiering here at Loudwire, also features guest appearance's from Melechesh vocalist/guitarist Ashmedi Melechech and gospel choir vocals by British singer Jackie Hole.

"This one is extremely dear to us and might be one of the most personal songs on the album. It's about history, but also about history in the making. The song is dedicated to all people in refuge and exile. I would also like to dedicate it to my grandmother. We used sign language in the chorus of the video to symbolize the deafness of our society toward those who are in need," reflected lead vocalist Davidavi Dolev.

Musically, "Somewhere I Sadly Belong" meshes elements of classic prog rock with Middle-Eastern melodies and folk touches. The band navigates some surprising instrumental turns, flipping the switch between aggression and whimsy. Even amid these more uplifting elements, the lyric, "Are we going to make it?" sung as a gospel choir, leaves the most poignant impact as citizens of the world look to escape the clutches of cruelty and pursue individual freedom.

"It's about roots, identity, love, guilt, trauma, immigration and wars. Are we going to make it? In order to bring our complete vision to life we were extremely honored to host Ashmedi Melechesh, who is the original source of extreme metal in the Middle East, who really brought to the song the spirit we were looking for," Dolev continued.

Mountain Fever, the latest album by Subterranean Masquerade, will be released on May 14. The record was recorded in Golan Heights, Israel with engineer David Castillo, mixed by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios and mastered by Tony Lindgren. Artwork and the layout was handled by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight 13 Media.

Additional guests include drums from Matan Shmuely (Orphaned Land), bouzouki and lead guitars on "Mångata" by Idan Amsalem (Orphaned Land), as well as the aforementioned Melechesh and Hole on "Somewhere I Sadly Belong."

Subterranean Masquerade, "Somewhere I Sadly Belong" Lyrics

Look at where my feet got me now!

Not a single word on this piece of paper

I cannot! close my eyes any longer,

Always waking up at some last station -

Somewhere I sadly belong.

A refugee

where mountains kiss the sea

Am I my sister’s keeper?

Have I a brighter hair

to keep a future brighter?

Exile is where the heart is

somewhere I sadly belong,

Someplace I always come back to

Identity

Deconstruction of the family tree

What is a last name anyway?! Are we going to make it?

Are we going to make it? The apple and its core

Am I my parents’ war?

Jerusalems of gold

yet all I see is crimson

How can you talk of peace?!

You know this damn abyss

was a flat surface

before you built your walls around it.

You know this barren land

is full of stillborn soldiers

Gives hope to stillborn daughters

somewhere I sadly belong

someplace I always come back to

What is a last name anyway?! Are we going to make it?

Are we going to make it?

01. "Snake Charmer"

02. "Diasporea, My Love"

03. "Mountain Fever"

04. "Inwards"

05. "Somewhere I Sadly Belong"

06. "The Stillnox Oratory"

07. "Ascend"

08. "Ya Shema Evyonecha"

09. "For The Leader, With Strings Music"

10. "Mångata"